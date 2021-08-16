Logo
Soccer-Barca sink Real Sociedad in first game without Messi
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 15, 2021 Barcelona's Sergi Roberto scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 15, 2021 Barcelona's Gerard Pique scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 15, 2021 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 15, 2021 Barcelona's Jordi Alba in action with Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea REUTERS/Albert Gea
16 Aug 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 04:15AM)
BARCELONA : Barcelona began the post-Lionel Messi era with an entertaining 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad in their first game of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

A header from Gerard Pique gave the Catalans the lead in the 19th minute to the delight of 20,000 fans who returned to the Camp Nou for the first time in 17 months, and Martin Braithwaite struck either side of halftime to extend their lead.

Sociedad looked to be out of the game but substitute Julen Lobete pulled them back into contention in the 82nd minute and forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored a stunning free kick moments later to set Barcelona nerves jangling.

Sergi Roberto struck in added time for the hosts, however, to make sure of the points in Barca's first match without all-time top scorer Messi, who joined Paris St Germain last week after 21 years with the Spanish club.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

