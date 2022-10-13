Logo
Bayern Munich reach Champions League knockouts with 4-2 win over Plzen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - October 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Paul Wanner in action with Viktoria Plzen's Jan Kliment REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - October 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka scores their third goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - October 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal with Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - October 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano in action with Viktoria Plzen's Adam Vlkanova REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich - Doosan Arena, Pilsen, Czech Republic - October 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui in action with Viktoria Plzen's Jhon Mosquera REUTERS/David W Cerny
13 Oct 2022 05:26AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 05:44AM)
PLZEN, Czech Republic: Bayern Munich cruised past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on Wednesday (Oct 12), putting them through to the knockout round of the Champions League after punishing the Czech champions during a ruthless first-half display that produced four goals.

The victory combined with Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan put Bayern through to the knockout stage while the Czechs, who are bottom of Group C, will exit at the group stage.

The Germans, who have now gone a record-extending 32 group matches in the competition without defeat, struck first after 10 minutes when Sadio Mane played a one-two with Leon Goretzka before putting the ball in the net.

An unmarked Thomas Mueller doubled the visitors' lead minutes later when he tapped home a cross from Kingsley Coman with only the Plzen keeper near him.

Goretzka nabbed a brace to round off the scoring for Bayern as the Germans kept a toothless Plzen side largely in check before Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment pulled goals back for the home side in the second half.

Bayern have won all four of their group matches to sit in top spot on 12 points followed by Inter Milan on seven and Barcelona with four. Plzen remain without a point in the competition.

Source: Reuters

Champions League football

