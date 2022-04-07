Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea

Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Chelsea's Thiago Silva in action with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos in action with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in action REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Benzema hat-trick gives Real Madrid 3-1 win at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Chelsea's Mason Mount and Jorginho Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
07 Apr 2022 05:15AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : A hat-trick by veteran striker Karim Benzema earned Real Madrid an emphatic 3-1 win at reigning European champions Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Benzema, 34, scored two headed goals in the space of three first-half minutes and then pounced on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just after halftime to put the Spaniards in control of the tie before Tuesday's second leg in Madrid.

Kai Havertz had restored some hope to the Blues when he headed in an angled pass from Jorginho in the 40th minute to make it 2-1.

But Chelsea's chances of a comeback were undone by Mendy's mistake in the 46th minute when, outside his box, he tried to pass to Antonio Rudiger only for Benzema to intercept and steer the ball into an empty net for his 37th goal of the season.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League Real Madrid Chelsea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us