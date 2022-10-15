Logo
Soccer-Brazil midfielder Melo to miss World Cup due to thigh injury
15 Oct 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 05:10AM)
(Reuters) - Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, the player said on Friday.

The 26-year-old announced on Instagram it would take time to recover from the injury sustained in training on Monday.

"Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while," Melo wrote.

"It comes just at a time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup."

Melo has played 22 games for Brazil since his debut in 2018 and arrived at Liverpool on loan from Italian side Juventus in the close season.

Source: Reuters

