Soccer: Brazilian Moura to leave Tottenham at the end of the season
Soccer: Brazilian Moura to leave Tottenham at the end of the season

19 May 2023 04:53AM
Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura will leave when his contract ends at the conclusion this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Brazil international joined the English club in January 2018 from French side Paris St Germain. During his time with the London club, he has made 219 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

"I will always love you," Moura said, followed by a video message posted on Twitter.

"We would like to thank Lucas for his tremendous services to our Club and wish him all the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old's most memorable contribution was a second-half hat-trick he scored in an incredible 3-2 win over Ajax that secured Tottenham a place in the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

Seventh-placed Tottenham are level on 57 points with Aston Villa with two rounds left to play.

Source: Reuters

