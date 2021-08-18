Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus

Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Round of 16 - Second leg - Independiente v Santos - Estadio Libertadores de America, Buenos Aires, Argentina - July 22, 2021 Santos' Kaio Jorge in action with Independiente's Fabricio Bustos Pool via REUTERS/Gustavo Ortiz

18 Aug 2021 11:44AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Santos, the Italian side said.

Kaio Jorge signed a deal until 2026 with the Turin club on Tuesday, two weeks after Santos said Juventus had agreed terms to sign the 19-year-old.

"I am very happy to be here ... It's a big club, one of the biggest in Europe, and it's always been my dream to play for Juve," he said.

Italian media reported Juventus would pay up to 4 million euros (US$4.69 million) for the player.

Kaio Jorge broke into the Santos first team aged 16, becoming their sixth-youngest league debutant when he made his professional bow in September 2018.

The striker scored 17 goals in 80 games and follows the likes of Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo to leave Santos for a major European side.

(US$1 = 0.8534 euros)

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, additonal reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us