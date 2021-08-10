Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Brentford sign DR Congo winger Wissa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Brentford sign DR Congo winger Wissa

Soccer-Brentford sign DR Congo winger Wissa

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - January 31, 2021 Lorient's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

10 Aug 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 10 Aug 2021 11:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brentford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Wissa, 24, made 128 appearances for Lorient, scoring 37 times and helping them win the French Ligue 2 title in 2020.

"Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker. He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club website.

Brentford kick off their Premier campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us