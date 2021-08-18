Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Brentford sign keeper Fernandez on loan from Huesca
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Brentford sign keeper Fernandez on loan from Huesca

18 Aug 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on a one-year loan deal from Spanish side Huesca with an option to make the move permanent, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the Spain squad that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, made 22 league appearances for Huesca last season, keeping five clean sheets.

"Alvaro is a player with huge potential, and we are very pleased that he has come in to our squad and our goalkeeper unit. He will come here and compete every day with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Brentford, promoted from the Championship last season, beat Arsenal in their opening Premier League game last week. They travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us