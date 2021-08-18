Soccer-Brentford sign keeper Fernandez on loan from Huesca

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez on a one-year loan deal from Spanish side Huesca with an option to make the move permanent, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the Spain squad that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, made 22 league appearances for Huesca last season, keeping five clean sheets.

"Alvaro is a player with huge potential, and we are very pleased that he has come in to our squad and our goalkeeper unit. He will come here and compete every day with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Brentford, promoted from the Championship last season, beat Arsenal in their opening Premier League game last week. They travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

