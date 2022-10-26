Logo
Soccer-Chelsea appoint Monaco's Stewart as new technical director
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 3, 2022 A corner flag is pictured inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

26 Oct 2022 05:40PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 05:40PM)
(Reuters) - Chelsea have appointed AS Monaco's Laurence Stewart as their new technical director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, adding that he will "focus on football globally".

Stewart, who is currently the technical director of AS Monaco, will take up the role after completing his commitments with the Ligue 1 side.

He has previously worked with RB Leipzig, Manchester City and the England national team.

"I am excited to join (Chelsea) to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent," Stewart said in a statement.

Stewart's appointment is the latest development in a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge following the acquisition of Chelsea in May by a group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

"Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely," Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.

"Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance."

Boehly has spoken in the past of his desire to implement a multi-club model at Chelsea. Stewart has prior experience of working in such models, having worked at Leipzig and City, who both have a number of sister clubs across the world.

Chelsea, who are fourth in the league standings, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

