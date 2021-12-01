Logo
Soccer: Chelsea manager Tuchel drops Christensen over contract delay
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Malmo FF - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 20, 2021 Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in action. REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
01 Dec 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 01:04PM)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he has dropped Andreas Christensen over the defender's reluctance to finalise a new contract with the London club.

Christensen played 13 times for Chelsea this season but has not featured since starting in their 1-1 draw with Burnley on Nov. 6. The Danish international's current deal expires at the end of the season.

"We have to hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit," Tuchel told a news conference ahead of Chelsea's trip to Watford.

"We're waiting a long time now for confirmation. It's on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk.

"It was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me and the club.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part (of the club), because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Chelsea are top of the Premier League, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Watford are three points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

