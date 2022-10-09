Logo
Sport

Soccer-Chelsea stroll past Wolves to continue winning run under Potter
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 8, 2022 Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 8, 2022 Chelsea's Armando Broja scores their third goal past Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 8, 2022 Chelsea's Armando Broja celebrates scoring their third goal with Carney Chukwuemeka REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 8, 2022 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
09 Oct 2022 12:36AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 12:36AM)
(Reuters) - Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to hand new boss Graham Potter his first home win in the Premier League.

Chelsea had clinched a last-gasp win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first league game before thumping AC Milan on Wednesday and continued their run against managerless Wolves, with a scoreline that eventually reflected their dominance.

In the first half alone, Chelsea had 12 shots at goal, four of them on target, and dominated 70 per cent possession but struggled to make the pressure count as they were thwarted both by their own wastefulness and a string of fine saves from Jose Sa.

Havertz finally found the breakthrough just before the half-time whistle as Sa, who was off his line, was unable to deal with his looping header that matched the equally impressive cross from Mason Mount.

Pulisic missed some of Chelsea's best chances and had his curling shot tipped away by Sa in the first half but made amends 10 minutes into the second, playing a swift one-two with Mount before dinking the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

The visitors were never really in the contest, and Broja hammered home a through ball from Mateo Kovacic to seal a comfortable win and cap a perfect afternoon for Potter.

Source: Reuters

