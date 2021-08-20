Logo
Soccer-Chelsea's Emerson secures loan move to Lyon
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Super Cup - Chelsea v Villarreal - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland - August 11, 2021 Chelsea's Emerson celebrates with the trophy after winning the penalty shoot-out and the European Super Cup Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

20 Aug 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 04:05AM)
Chelsea defender Emerson has joined French side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Roma in January 2018, has made 71 appearances in all competitions for the London side, winning the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League last season.

Emerson played four times for Italy - including the final against England - during their victorious Euro 2020 campaign, and even came off the bench in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last week.

The fullback joins a struggling Lyon team that has just one point from their opening two fixtures in Ligue 1. They host Clermont Foot on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

