Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter says 'glow up' down to more expensive haircut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter says 'glow up' down to more expensive haircut

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter says 'glow up' down to more expensive haircut

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v Chelsea - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 11, 2022 Chelsea manager Graham Potter REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

15 Oct 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 02:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Graham Potter said his positive personal transformation after taking over as Chelsea manager was the result of a haircut that cost a lot more than he expected after switching to the same barber as his players.

Potter's "glow up" has become a hot topic on social media after he replaced Thomas Tuchel last month, with the 47-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion manager sporting a shorter trim and fuller beard.

"Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a 'glow up. I have no idea what that is. I am growing into my face like a fine wine," Potter said ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

"I've had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair, so probably that has made a difference. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to."

Potter's sharper style on the touchline thanks to a roll neck black jumper has also attracted attention, with some users on social media comparing him to James Bond among others.

"I would like discussions about me to be a bit more highbrow than about my jumper or my haircut," Potter added. "But you need to fill it (24-hour news) with something so it may as well be about my jumper.

"I don't like seeing myself on telly, I get sweaty palms and I'd rather go to the dentist."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.