Soccer-City still uncertain of signing new striker, says Guardiola
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FC Barcelona present new signing Sergio Aguero - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 31, 2021 FC Barcelona's new signing Sergio Aguero poses during his presentation REUTERS/Albert Gea/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 15, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File photo
23 Aug 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 11:25AM)
Manchester City have not yet decided if they will sign a new striker to replace Sergio Aguero, manager Pep Guardiola said, with the summer transfer window set to close next week.

City signed England playmaker Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record 100 million pounds https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 (US$136.49 million), but they are short on central striking options after Aguero joined Barcelona https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-aguero-idUKKCN2DC1AH following his City exit at the end of last season.

British media have heavily linked Premier League champions City with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said the England captain is not for sale.

With the Premier League transfer window scheduled to shut on Aug. 31, time is running out for City to make new signings.

"When we decided not to extend the contract of Sergio Aguero and people asked what we would do, I said many times it would depend on the market," Guardiola said. "Maybe we will buy, maybe not. It is still the same situation.

"There are still 10 days (left) in the transfer market. We are going to see what happens and it depends on that when we are going to take a decision.

"If the squad stays the same one then I am more than pleased with the team... But, of course, the club has an obligation and a duty to look forward to get better and to feel we can still be in there with a tough Premier League."

City, who thrashed newcomers Norwich City 5-0 last weekend, host Arsenal on Saturday.

(US$1 = 0.7327 pounds)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

