Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico

Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 12, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha in action with Club Brugge's Bjorn Meijer and Simon Mignolet REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 12, 2022 Club Brugge's Simon Mignolet in action as he saves a header from Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 12, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha and Club Brugge's Eder Balanta react as the assistant referee signals REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 12, 2022 Club Brugge's Kamal Sowah is shown a second yellow card before being sent off by referee Danny Makkelie REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer-Club Brugge reach knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 12, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez in action with Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken and Raphael Onyedika REUTERS/Juan Medina
13 Oct 2022 02:54AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Belgian side Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday guaranteed them a top-two spot in Group B.

Atletico squandered a string of chances as they extended their winless streak in the competition to three games.

The Spanish side are second on four points, six behind the Belgians and one ahead Porto and Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand and will play each other later on Wednesday.

Brugge were lively in the first half but ran out of steam after the break and then held on in the closing stages as Atletico tried in vain to open up the visitors, who had Kamal Sowah sent-off late on.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.