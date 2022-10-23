Logo
Soccer-Costa Rica's Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation ahead of World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Concacaf Qualifiers - Costa Rica v United States - Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica - March 30, 2022 Costa Rica's Orlando Galo in action with Timothy Weah of the U.S. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

23 Oct 2022 05:26AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 05:26AM)
(Reuters) - Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation.

Galo, 22, tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.

"FIFA can confirm that in accordance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations the player Orlando Galo Calderon has been provisionally suspended, and the usual procedure has been opened," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Spain.

Source: Reuters

