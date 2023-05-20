Logo
Sport

Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Sport

Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg

Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Magdeburg - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - May 19, 2023 SV Darmstadt 98's Marcel Schuhen and Christoph Zimmerman celebrate after securing promotion to the Bundesliga REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Magdeburg - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - May 19, 2023 SV Darmstadt 98 fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Magdeburg - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - May 19, 2023 SV Darmstadt 98 fans celebrate on the pitch after securing promotion to the Bundesliga REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Magdeburg - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - May 19, 2023 SV Darmstadt 98 fans let of a flare in the stands during the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer: Darmstadt return to the Bundesliga after six years with 1-0 over Magdeburg
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Magdeburg - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - May 19, 2023 SV Darmstadt 98 players celebrate after securing promotion to the Bundesliga REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
20 May 2023 03:04AM
BERLIN : Second division leaders Darmstadt 98 edged past Magdeburg 1-0 on Friday to secure their return to the Bundesliga after six years with a match to spare.

Darmstadt top scorer Phillip Tietz slotted in the 36th-minute winner following a VAR review to lift his team to 67 points, with one game left to play.

Heidenheim, in second place on 61, face Sandhausen on Saturday, while third-placed Hamburg SV are on 60 with two games left to play.

The top two teams win automatic promotion while the third team goes into a playoff with the 16th-placed Bundesliga team.

Source: Reuters

