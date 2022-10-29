Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence

Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer-De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 29, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Chris Radburn
29 Oct 2022 09:34PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 09:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEICESTER, England : A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front.

Leicester responded well and has a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar.

The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leicester stay 17th.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.