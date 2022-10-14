Logo
Soccer-Drake's logo to replace Spotify on Barca shirt for El Clasico
Soccer-Drake's logo to replace Spotify on Barca shirt for El Clasico

14 Oct 2022 03:06PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 03:06PM)
(Reuters) - Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on their jerseys instead of main sponsors Spotify when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.

Barcelona, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together.

Four-times Grammy award winner Drake posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.

Barca lead LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.

Source: Reuters

