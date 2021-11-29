Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo comes on as a substitute to replace Jadon Sancho Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with interim manager Michael Carrick as he gets ready to come on as a substitute REUTERS/David Klein
29 Nov 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 01:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager.

Former defender Gary Neville had suggested ahead of the game that German Rangnick had picked the team for the match but Carrick dismissed the pundit's comments.

"That's not the case, no," Carrick told British media. "We came here with a plan.

"I kind of knew how Chelsea would play and we wanted to stop the passes through to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. There were a few changes to freshen it up and it's what we decided to go with. We almost pulled it off."

Ronaldo, who started and scored in United's midweek Champions League win over Villarreal, came on in the 64th minute against Chelsea https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/league-leaders-chelsea-held-1-1-by-manchester-united-2021-11-28.

Jadon Sancho gave United the lead but Chelsea equalised via a Jorginho penalty.

"Slightly disappointed to be honest," Carrick added. "We went ahead, we came here to win. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing."

United, who are eighth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, host Arsenal on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us