Soccer-Dzeko on target as champions Inter impress in opening day win over Genoa
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 21, 2021 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring their second goal with Edin Dzeko REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 21, 2021 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko in action with Genoa's Milan Badelj REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
22 Aug 2021 02:44AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 02:38AM)
MILAN : Debutant striker Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan got their Serie A title defence off to a flying start, thrashing Genoa 4-0 in their opening match of the season in front of fans in the San Siro on Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu, who crossed the divide to sign for Inter from city rivals AC Milan in the summer, took centre stage from the off, setting up Milan Skriniar for his side's sixth-minute opener, before drilling home a second eight minutes later.

The visitors had a great chance to get back in the contest just before the interval, but Yayah Kallon dragged his effort wide from a good position.

That miss proved costly as Inter, who had two strikes ruled out for offside, the second of which was another fine finish from Calhanoglu, added a third in the 74th minute through substitute Arturo Vidal to make sure of the three points.

To complete the perfect afternoon for Inter, on his 200th Serie A appearance, veteran forward Dzeko, who joined from AS Roma this summer, headed home a late fourth.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

