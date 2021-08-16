Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Edenilson double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Fluminense
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Edenilson double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Fluminense

Soccer-Edenilson double helps Inter to 4-2 win over Fluminense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Fluminense - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - August 15, 2021 Internacional's Edenilson celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Diego Vara

16 Aug 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 10:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Edenilson got a goal in each half to help Internacional defeat Fluminense 4-2 on Sunday and move into the top half of Brazil’s Serie A.

The former Genoa and Udinese midfielder scored after eight minutes, only for Yago to equalise on the stroke of half time for Fluminense.

Yuri Alberto put Inter ahead on the hour mark but a header from Nino six minutes from time looked like giving Fluminense a share of the points.

However, Edenilson headed home at the other end in injury time to make it 3-2 before Paolo Guerrero made all three points safe with a low drive moments later.

The result leaves Inter in ninth place with 21 points, while Fluminense fell to 15th, four points behind.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us