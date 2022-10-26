Soccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023

(Reuters) - European champions England will take on Copa America winners Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" at London's Wembley Stadium on April 6 next year, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

England beat Germany in the European Championship final in July to lift their first major title while Brazil sealed an eighth continental crown in nine years with victory over Colombia.

"The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and comes on the back of highly successful final tournaments for both confederations in July this year," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring the South Americans to a 3-0 win over Euro winners Italy in London in June.