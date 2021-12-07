Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

English bodies launch new joint action plan on players' brain health
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

English bodies launch new joint action plan on players' brain health

English bodies launch new joint action plan on players' brain health
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 1, 2020. General view of flowers and scarves left outside the stadium in memory of Nobby Stiles. REUTERS/Paul Ellis
English bodies launch new joint action plan on players' brain health
FILE PHOTO: Football - Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 08/09 - 29/12/08. Ex Manchester United player Nobby Stiles. Mandatory Credit: Action Images/Jason Cairnduff
07 Dec 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England's Football Association, the Premier League and other soccer governing bodies have launched a new joint action plan to understand, promote and protect the brain health of players amid the risk of head injuries, they said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The issue of dementia in professional soccer was highlighted by the death last year of England's Nobby Stiles who, along with many of his 1966 World Cup-winning team mates, had been diagnosed with the condition.

The British government was urged in July to mandate a minimum standard protocol for concussions across sports in a bid to reduce the risk of brain injuries among athletes.

The joint statement by the FA, Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) said the joint action plan focuses on research, education, awareness and support for players.

"Understanding the risk factors of neurodegenerative disease in football is an incredibly complex area of medical science which requires exploration of many different lines of research," said FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham.

"Football is working together to try to build a more complete picture by supporting a variety of projects. Until we have a greater level of understanding, we are also reducing the potential risk factors."

In July, the Premier League and other governing bodies announced that English football would limit the number of high-force headers in training to 10 per week from the 2021-22 season to protect players as part of new guidelines.

"This new joint action plan will further help to build our understanding across English football of this complex area," Bullingham added.

The Premier League introduced permanent concussion substitutions trials in February after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us