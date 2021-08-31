Logo
Soccer - Everton's Calvert-Lewin withdraws from England squad with injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 28, 2021 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

31 Aug 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 02:49AM)
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers due to a thigh injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old was last week named in manager Gareth Southgate's squad for qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept. 2-8.

"Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn... after sustaining a thigh strain in Saturday's 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion... he will now remain at USM Finch Farm and be assessed by the club's medical staff," Everton said in a statement https://bit.ly/3Bvxbln.

Calvert-Lewin, who netted a penalty in Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton, has four goals from 11 international caps.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

