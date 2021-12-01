Logo
Soccer: Flamengo win delays Atletico's title celebrations
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Ceara - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 30, 2021 Flamengo's Gabriel applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Ceara - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 30, 2021 Flamengo's Michael after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Ceara - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 30, 2021 Flamengo's Matheuzinho celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Ceara - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 30, 2021 Flamengo's Andreas Pereira in action with Ceara's Lima REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Ceara - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 30, 2021 A pitch invader is seen during the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
01 Dec 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 10:40AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Flamengo beat Ceara 2-1 on Tuesday to maintain their slender hopes of retaining Brazil’s Serie A title, with the Rio club now eight points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro with three games remaining.

The match came three days after Flamengo were beaten 2-1 after extra time by Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, a defeat that saw coach Renato Gaucho fired.

With Mauricio Souza taking over as interim boss, Gabriel Barbosa scored for the second straight game to put Flamengo ahead just two minutes in.

Rick equalised for Ceara in 72 minutes but Matheuzinho restored Flamengo’s lead seven minutes later to delay Atletico’s celebrations until at least Thursday when they play Bahia.

Atletico have not won the Serie A title since 1971.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

