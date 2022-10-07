Soccer-Forest give new deal to manager Cooper despite poor start

(Reuters) - Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new deal until 2025, the Premier League club said on Friday, bringing an end to rumours that they were going to fire him after a poor start to the season.

Forest, who returned to the Premier League this season after a 23-year absence, are bottom of the standings on four points after eight games, having lost six times.

The club broke the English record for the most signings in one transfer window during the summer, but that has had little impact on their results, with the team winning only once so far.

British media reported this week that Cooper was set to get the sack but Forest chose to stick with the 42-year-old, who will be eager to turn around their fortunes.

"It is now important that our focus is solely on football," Forest said in a statement.

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."

Since taking charge of Forest in September 2021, Cooper has won 29 of his 54 matches.

His next assignment will be Monday's home game against Aston Villa.