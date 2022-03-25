Logo
Soccer - France's Mbappe a doubt for Ivory Coast friendly due to infection - Deschamps
Soccer - France's Mbappe a doubt for Ivory Coast friendly due to infection - Deschamps

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Paris St Germain - Stade Louis II, Monaco - March 20, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

25 Mar 2022 01:55AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:55AM)
France forward Kylian Mbappe could miss Friday's friendly against Ivory Coast and will not take part in training because of an infection, coach Didier Deschamps said.

World champions France will play Ivory Coast in a friendly in Marseille on Friday before taking on South Africa in Lille next week.

Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday he would make a late decision on Mbappe's involvement before the game on Friday.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will not play against Ivory Coast, Deschamps added, but will be back for Tuesday's game against South Africa.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

