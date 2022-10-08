Soccer-Fuellkrug nets late winner against Hoffenheim to send Werder into top four

BERLIN : Werder Bremen snatched a 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim on Friday thanks to an 87th-minute penalty from Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Fuellkrug to climb into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Werder, back in the Bundesliga this season, are on 15 points, as many as champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who face each other on Saturday. Union Berlin and Freiburg are top on 17. Hoffenheim are sixth on 14.

Werder got off to a good start and Marvin Duksch put them in front when he played a one-two with Fuellkrug and slotted in after 18 minutes.

Hoffenheim managed to equalise in the 33rd with Munas Dabbur chipping the ball over Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka before hitting the post two minutes later.

Pavlenka repeatedly had to come to Werder's rescue early in the second half, stopping a powerful Christoph Baumgartner shot and palming a close-range Grischa Proemel effort wide.

Werder responded with a big chance of their own when Fuellkrug charged down the pitch and fed Duksch whose shot was deflected wide.

They were then awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR review and Fuellkrug stepped up to coolly wrongfoot keeper Oliver Baumann for his eighth goal of the campaign.