Soccer-German manager Daum diagnosed with cancer
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Montenegro vs Romania - Podgorica, Montenegro - September 4, 2017 - Romania coach Christoph Daum. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

22 Oct 2022 02:48AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 02:48AM)
(Reuters) - Former VfB Stuttgart manager Christoph Daum, who led them to the Bundesliga title in 1992, has been diagnosed with cancer, he said on Friday.

The 68-year-old German did not specify what kind of cancer he had.

"Unfortunately, I had to withdraw from public life in recent months, for I was diagnosed with cancer during a routine examination," Daum wrote on Instagram.

"Since then, I am in the best hands with Prof. Dr Jurgen Wolf and the team of the CIO (Centre for Integrated Oncology) Cologne and I am glad that the treatment is working very well for me!."

Daum has not had a coaching job since 2017 when he left his position as manager of Romania's national team. He also coached clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt and Turkey's Besiktas.

Source: Reuters

