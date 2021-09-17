Logo
Soccer - Germany's Under-21 coach Kuntz closes in on Turkey job
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Group D - Brazil v Germany - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - July 22, 2021. Germany coach Stefan Kuntz REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Sep 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 07:47PM)
BERLIN : Germany's Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz will be released from his contract if he agrees a deal to take over as Turkey manager, the German FA (DFB) said on Friday.

Turkey last week parted company with head coach Senol Gunes by mutual consent after they were thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier.

"The DFB board decided today unanimously to release Stefan Kuntz from his ongoing contract should he agree with the Turkish Football Federation to take over as team coach of Turkey's national team," the DFB said.

"Based on the successes of Stefan Kuntz with the Under-21 team... the DFB does not want to be an obstacle in his next career step."

The 58-year-old Kuntz, a former Germany striker who also played in Turkey, led the Under-21s to the European title in 2017 and 2021.

He was also seen as a possible successor to Joachim Loew for the senior Germany job before former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was handed the post earlier this year.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

