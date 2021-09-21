Logo
Soccer - Gnabry misses Bayern training with flu, Musiala still out
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Bochum - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2021 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

21 Sep 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 07:14PM)
BERLIN : Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry missed Tuesday's training session with a flu virus, the Bundesliga leaders said, while attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala was also still out after cutting training short a day earlier.

Gnabry, who has scored three goals in five games so far in the league, is the latest Bayern player to be ruled out.

Musiala, who has been in fine form, was diagnosed with an ankle injury after pulling out of training on Monday. Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich also had to pull out with a knee injury and will be sidelined for some time.

Bayern are already without winger Kingsley Coman, who underwent minor heart surgery last week, and midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The German champions have been impressive this season, leading the Bundesliga race while also winning their Champions League opener 3-0 at Barcelona.

They take on promoted Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Friday before hosting Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

