Soccer-Guardiola defends Man City's big spending in transfer market

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Manchester City v Preston North End - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - July 27, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

15 Aug 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 05:52PM)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the Premier League champions' transfer spending in the wake of the British record signing of midfielder Jack Grealish, saying the club adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

European soccer governing body UEFA's FFP rules were introduced in 2009 to prevent clubs spending beyond their means and distorting the market, requiring teams to break even and keep wages and transfer fees in line with income.

In July last year, City's two-year suspension from European football was overturned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mci-cas-idUKKCN24E0U3 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after it ruled that City did not breach FFP rules.

The club's spending has raised questions again after they signed Grealish for 100 million pounds https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 (US$138.63 million) from Aston Villa, but Guardiola said the deal was possible because of 60 million pounds worth of sales by the club over the past 12 months.

"We have limits because of FFP," Guardiola said. "We are on the same page like everyone. After that, each club decides what they want to do.

"Every season we have passed the controls that are there for everyone. If we are wrong, prove it.

"I have said before, there are owners who want the benefits for themselves. Our owners don't want to lose money but if they can spend, they will."

British media have reported City are also ready to pay in excess of 120 million pounds to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as they look to replace Sergio Aguero, who left City https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mci-aguero-idUSKBN2BL2OY at the end of last season after a decade-long association.

City begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.7213 pounds)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

