Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their third goal with Sven Botman Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
09 Oct 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 12:03AM)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson in action with Brentford's Vitaly Janelt REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer-Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson and Nick Pope applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
09 Oct 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 12:03AM)
NEWCASTLE, England : Two goals from Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes helped his side to a 5-1 win over Brentford at St. James' Park on Saturday to move them up to fifth in the Premier League, a year and a day after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club.

Bryan Mbeumo had a 10th-minute goal for the visitors chalked off after a VAR review found Ivan Toney to be offside in the build-up, and 11 minutes later Guimaraes stooped to score with a superb header from Kieran Trippier's cross in the 21st minute.

Jacob Murphy added a second shortly afterwards as Brentford's defence came unstuck while trying to play out from the back, with Callum Wilson snapping up a loose ball and squaring to Murphy, who slammed the ball home first-time.

Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Dan Burn, but a second goal for Guimaraes, a Miguel Almiron strike and an own goal by Ethan Pinnock sealed an emphatic victory for the home side.

The win lifts Newcastle, who were 19th when the takeover was sealed on Oct. 7th last year, to fifth spot in the table on 14 points, four ahead of 12th-placed Brentford.

Source: Reuters

