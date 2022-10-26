Logo
Soccer-Havertz curler sends Chelsea into Champions League knockout stages
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - FC Salzburg v Chelsea - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - October 25, 2022 Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

26 Oct 2022 02:53AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 02:53AM)
SALZBURG, Austria : A fine strike from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a battling 2-1 victory at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday as they clinched a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Chelsea put on a dazzling display in the first half in Austria, taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic's instinctive left-footed finish, but they wasted several chances to double their advantage before the interval.

The Premier League side were made to pay for their profligacy early in the second half as Junior Adamu prodded home the equaliser, only for Havertz to restore Chelsea's lead with a superb curled strike into the top corner in the 64th minute.

Salzburg rallied late on but found keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in fine form, helping the Blues see out the win that moves them four points clear of second-placed Salzburg in Group E and six ahead of AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb, who meet later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

