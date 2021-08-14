Logo
Soccer-Hebei skipper Zhang banned for five matches
Soccer-Hebei skipper Zhang banned for five matches

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - China v Iran - Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - January 24, 2019 China's Zhang Chengdong REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

14 Aug 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 12:43PM)
Hebei FC captain Zhang Chengdong has received a five-match ban and a 50,000 yuan (US$7,700) fine from the Chinese Football Association after he kicked Changchun Yatai's Wang Peng in the head in a Chinese Super League match.

Zhang kicked Wang in the 92nd minute of Hebei's 3-0 defeat by Changchun Yatai on Monday and was shown a red card for the incident.

After his booking, Zhang hurled a string of obscenities at Wang, who was also sent off after a second yellow card and later given a two-match ban and a penalty of 20,000 yuan (US$3,000) for his involvement in the brawl.

Hebei are fourth in Group B of the Chinese Super League on 22 points after Thursday's 1-0 win over Shanghai Port, which was their sixth victory in 13 matches this campaign.

The current edition of the Chinese Super League is being played in centralised hubs in Suzhou and Guangzhou due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition's 16 teams have been split into groups of eight, with the top four clubs in each section advancing to a championship round to decide the title winners.

(US$1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

