Sport

Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career
Sport

Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career

Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career
Oct 17, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) controls the ball during the first half of a MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal match against New York City FC at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career
Oct 17, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes as New York City FC defender Alexander Callens (6) defends during the first half ofa MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal match at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career
Oct 17, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes during the second half of a MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal match against New York City FC at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer-Higuain's 'dream is over' as Argentine brings curtain down on career
Oct 17, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez, left, and Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain, right, fight for possession during the first half of a MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal match at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports
18 Oct 2022 02:20PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 02:20PM)
(Reuters) - Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain said his "dream is over" after he brought the curtain down on his trophy-laden career following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to New York City FC in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Higuain, who announced his decision to retire earlier this month, was unable to sign off with a trophy after failing to inspire Miami to victory at Citi Field.

Following the final whistle, a tearful Higuain stood hunched over in silence for several minutes.

"I felt like what I had loved the most as a job had ended. It was half my life, my career, 17-and-a-half years," Higuain told reporters on Monday.

"Images from my entire career came to my mind. What I lived, what I worked, what I experienced and I'm leaving very happy because I gave it all until today. That's the most important thing...

"The dream is over and another life begins."

Higuain began his career at River Plate before making a name for himself at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus, moving to Inter Miami in 2020. He scored over 300 goals in his club career and 31 times for Argentina.

The 34-year-old, who won three LaLiga titles with Madrid and three Serie A crowns during his time at Juventus, said that his biggest achievement was being known as a "good person" throughout his career.

He added that he was interested in working in the "mental coaching" side of the sport.

"It is the most important part of the game," Higuain said. "You can have all the skill and all the talent but if you aren't right mentally, it doesn't count for much."

Source: Reuters

