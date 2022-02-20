Soccer - Hoffenheim go fourth with comeback win at Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim bided their time to come from behind and beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 away from home on Saturday to climb into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Denmark striker Jonas Wind fired an in-form Wolfsburg into the lead with a brilliant first-time finish in the 36th minute, scoring his first goal since joining the club from Copenhagen in January.

Hoffenheim had only won three away games this season before visiting Wolfsburg and were fortunate to not fall further behind, with Benjamin Hubner wasting a free header before Jerome Roussillon spurned a double chance.

Hoffenheim made the hosts rue the missed opportunities when Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen levelled in the 74th minute and Croatia international Andrej Kramaric completed the comeback in the 78th, knocking a backheel from Christoph Baumgartner into the net.

Hoffenheim were forced to cling on for the victory, with Wind being thwarted by goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and then having a goal ruled out for offside.

The victory lifted Hoffenheim up to fourth on 37 points, unseating RB Leipzig, who fell into sixth position but can regain the final Champions League berth when they visit Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Freiburg moved up to fifth place, also on 37 points, after winning 2-1 at Augsburg.

