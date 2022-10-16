Logo
Sport

Soccer-Hull City goal posts get the chop
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Hull City v Luton Town - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - September 30, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

16 Oct 2022 10:49PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:49PM)
(Reuters) - Hull City's goal posts were literally cut down to size with the help of a buzz saw after they were found to be two inches taller than the regulation eight feet before Sunday's Championship match against Birmingham City.

Kickoff was delayed as officials used measuring tape to determine that the goal at the MKM Stadium was too big and that they would need time to reduce its size before recalibrating the goal line technology.

"The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start," Hull City said in a statement.

Different-sized goals had helped Cardiff City beat Wigan in the Championship last weekend when their third goal in the 3-1 win at the DW Stadium came off the underside of the crossbar, which was also two inches too high.

Match officials had decided to press ahead with that game as neither team would gain an advantage since they switch sides at halftime.

Source: Reuters

