Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory

Soccer-Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory

Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 21, 2021 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

22 Aug 2021 04:29AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 04:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised the entertaining manner of his side's performance in their 4-0 opening day victory over Genoa on Saturday, insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better.

Inzaghi succeeded Antonio Conte as Inter coach after five years in charge of Lazio, where he won the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups, in June and immediately got his side firing on all cylinders in a rampant win in the San Siro.

"It was entertaining to watch this team play, we should continue with this attitude," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July, eager to learn new things.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start, especially in front of our fans back in the stadium."

Debutant Hakan Calhanoglu was the star of the show for Inter, registering one assist and one goal after crossing the divide to sign from city rivals AC Milan in the summer, with Inzaghi feeling pleased to have secured the services of such an impressive midfielder.

"Calhanoglu is a great player, able to unite quality and quantity, while running really hard for the team as well," Inzaghi added.

"Every time I played against him, he caused me problems. We were fortunate enough to pick him up and I think he can get stronger, because he doesn’t realise how good he is."

(Reporting by Peter Hall)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us