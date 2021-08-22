Soccer-Inzaghi praises entertaining Inter after impressive opening day victory

MILAN : Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised the entertaining manner of his side's performance in their 4-0 opening day victory over Genoa on Saturday, insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better.

Inzaghi succeeded Antonio Conte as Inter coach after five years in charge of Lazio, where he won the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups, in June and immediately got his side firing on all cylinders in a rampant win in the San Siro.

"It was entertaining to watch this team play, we should continue with this attitude," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July, eager to learn new things.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start, especially in front of our fans back in the stadium."

Debutant Hakan Calhanoglu was the star of the show for Inter, registering one assist and one goal after crossing the divide to sign from city rivals AC Milan in the summer, with Inzaghi feeling pleased to have secured the services of such an impressive midfielder.

"Calhanoglu is a great player, able to unite quality and quantity, while running really hard for the team as well," Inzaghi added.

"Every time I played against him, he caused me problems. We were fortunate enough to pick him up and I think he can get stronger, because he doesn’t realise how good he is."

(Reporting by Peter Hall)