Soccer-Italy Euro 2020 star Locatelli completes Juventus move
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Manuel Locatelli cuts a section of the net as he celebrates after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

19 Aug 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:20AM)
TURIN, Italy : Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy's standout performers in their Euro 2020 success, has completed a loan move to Juventus from Sassuolo, the Turin side said on Wednesday.

The deal includes a 37.5 million euro (US$40.94 million) - including add-ons - obligation to buy at the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to certain conditions.

"Manuel is an absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have. The giant steps he has made in the top-flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan's youth teams, only confirms this," Juventus said in a statement.

The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champions.

He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances.

Juventus endured a difficult campaign last season, with the defending champions finishing fourth under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, leading to Massimiliano Allegri returning to take over as coach for a second spell.

They begin their 2021-22 Serie A season at Udinese on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.8549 euros)

(Reporting by Peter Hall and Dhruv Munjal; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

