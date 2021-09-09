Logo
Soccer - Italy return to winning ways as young guns demolish Lithuania
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Italy v Lithuania - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - September 8, 2021 Italy's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring their third goal with Moise Kean REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
09 Sep 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 04:51AM)
ROME : Italy recorded their first win since being crowned European champions in July as young strikers Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori inspired a 5-0 win over Lithuania to strengthen the Azzurri’s grip on first place in Group C.

The two 21-year-olds lit up the first half as Kean netted twice either side of an Edgaras Utkus own goal and a strike from Raspadori, making his first start for his country.

It was the first time Italy, who endured frustrating draws against Bulgaria and Switzerland in their previous two qualifiers, scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of a match.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo inadvertently added a fifth when his second half cross-shot nestled in the bottom corner, as Roberto Mancini’s side comfortably extended their record international unbeaten run to 37 matches.

Italy sit top with 14 points, six ahead of second-placed Switzerland following their 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland, while Lithuania remain bottom with zero points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

