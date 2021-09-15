Soccer - Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarters with shootout win

HONG KONG : Two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors needed a penalty shootout to see off BG Pathum United in Jeonju on Wednesday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League as fellow South Koreans Pohang Steelers beat Cerezo Osaka to also progress.

Kim Sang-sik's side notched up a 4-2 win on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Thai club, who were making their first-ever appearance in the knockout rounds of the continental competition.

Brazilian striker Gustavo gave Jeonbuk the lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time with a close range header but Teerasil Dangda levelled 11 minutes from the end of regulation time.

The Thailand international striker held off South Korean World Cup defender Hong Jeong-ho to steer Chaowat Veerachat's ball beyond goalkeeper Song Bum-kuen.

However, shootout misses from Sarach Yooyen and Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone condemned BG Pathum United to defeat.

In Osaka, Pohang striker Lee Seung-mo netted from close range to give his side a 1-0 win over Cerezo Osaka that takes the former champions into the last eight for the first time since 2014.

The three-time continental title winners, who won the 1997 and 1998 Asian Club Championship before claiming the Asian Champions League in 2009, hit the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when Lee stabbed home following Sin Jin-ho's corner.

The wins for Pohang and Jeonbuk mean there are three clubs from South Korea in the last eight after defending champions Ulsan Hyundai advanced with a penalty shootout win over Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday.

Japan's Nagoya Grampus complete the line-up for the eastern half of the competition while in the west Saudi Arabian duo Al Hilal and Al Nassr have also advanced alongside Iran's Persepolis and Al Wahda from the United Arab Emirates.

The draw for the quarter-finals, which will be played on Oct. 16 and 17, will be made on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Christian Radnedge)