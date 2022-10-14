Soccer: Juve need to keep things simple against Torino, Allegri says

(Reuters) - Juventus must keep things simple in their Serie A derby at Torino on Saturday as they look to turn around their poor form, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

Allegri's side are under pressure having underperformed this season, while grappling with a lengthy injury list.

"Torino are an intense team that attacks, therefore, it will be a complicated match like all of them are. We must play a careful game, keep it short and tidy and work as a team to try to get a positive result," Allegri told reporters.

Juventus are in eighth place in the league standings after three wins and four draws and will be looking to rebound after a surprising 2-0 away loss against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Allegri denied that he has lowered the team's ambitions in light of recent results and has ruled out stepping down despite the Italian club's poor run of form.

"The goals are always the same ... but we have plenty of time to recover," Allegri said.

"The President has fired up the team and the atmosphere, now we need to come together even more between the club, the team, the coaching staff and the fans."

The club said on Thursday that Angel Di Maria had suffered a low-grade hamstring injury and will be out until early November.

Midfielder Paul Pogba and winger Marley Ake are still out along with striker Kaio Jorge and right back Mattia De Sciglio who has a hamstring injury.

"I haven't yet decided on the lineup. Moise Kean didn't start against Maccabi Haifa because in the final session, he had a little discomfort, and I preferred not to risk him," Allegri said.

"We are in a period in which we will play many games, we need to understand who needs a breather, both physically and mentally, obviously also taking into account the characteristics of the opponent that we will face."