Sport

Soccer-Kane on target as high-flying Tottenham beat Everton 2-0
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Everton's Jordan Pickford Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Everton's Demarai Gray looks dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty in action with Everton's Conor Coady Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
16 Oct 2022 02:39AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2022 02:39AM)
LONDON : Harry Kane's second-half penalty on his 400th appearance for Tottenham Hotspur helped them to a 2-0 win over Everton to cement their place in the Premier League top four on Saturday.

Everton had defended resolutely and wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances but when their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brought down England team mate Kane just before the hour mark the striker made no mistake from the spot.

Tottenham dominated after the break and Kane was then involved in a flowing move that ended with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wrapping up the points in the 86th minute.

Everton rarely looked like getting back into the game after going behind and have now managed only one victory in their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs.

Tottenham, who have won all seven home games in all competitions this season, moved level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester city who visit Liverpool on Sunday. Leaders Arsenal have 24 points.

Everton are 14th with 10 points from 10 games.

Source: Reuters

