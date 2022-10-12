Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar

Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - October 11, 2022 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - October 11, 2022 Shakhtar Donetsk's Oleksandr Zubkov celebrates scoring their first goal with Yukhym Konoplia REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - October 11, 2022 Real Madrid's Luka Modric reacts after the match REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - October 11, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Valeriy Bondar and Yukhym Konoplia REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soccer-Late Rudiger header rescues draw for Real against Shakhtar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - October 11, 2022 Players from both teams line up before the match REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
12 Oct 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 05:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW : A last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian side had taken the lead in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Shakhtar went ahead one minute into the second half in Warsaw when Bogdan Mykhaylichenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real's box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner.

However, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos to deny Shakhtar a famous victory.

The draw meant Real advanced to the knockout stage ahead of their next group game at RB Leipzig on Oct. 25.

Real hold a four-point lead in Group F over second-placed Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Celtic.

Shakhtar slipped one place down to third, on five points.

(This story has been corrected to say that Real Madrid qualify.)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.