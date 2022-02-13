Logo
Soccer - Leaders Bayern suffer shock thrashing at Bochum
Soccer - Leaders Bayern suffer shock thrashing at Bochum

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich - Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - February 12, 2022 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

13 Feb 2022 12:50AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:50AM)
BOCHUM, Germany : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich slipped to a shock 4-2 defeat at VfL Bochum on Saturday, conceding all four goals in the first half.

Bayern had already scored a record 68 goals this Bundesliga season before Saturday, putting them on course for an all-time best return, but it was Bochum who had the better day.

Bayern took the lead from a familiar source in the ninth minute, when Robert Lewandowski scored his 25th league goal of the season to set the visitors seemingly on course for another victory.

However, Christopher Antwi-Adjei's superb equaliser less than five minutes later got the hosts back into the contest, before Juergen Locadia's 38th-minute penalty turned the match.

Cristian Gamboa arrowed an unstoppable strike into the top corner two minutes later, before Gerrit Holtmann curled another fine goal into the net on the cusp of halftime to stun the champions.

Lewandowski did score again, 15 minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for Julian Nagelsmann's team as Bochum held on for a famous win.

The defeat, just Bayern's fourth league loss of the season, does not affect their position too much, and they remain nine points clear at the top of the standings as they close in on a record-extending 10th successive league title. Bochum stay 11th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

