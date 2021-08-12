Logo
Soccer-Leeds manager Bielsa signs contract extension
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Leeds United v Real Betis - Loughborough University Stadium, Loughborough, Britain - July 31, 2021 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa reacts Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

12 Aug 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 12:56AM)
:Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year contract that will run till the end of the 2021-22 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Argentine took charge at Elland Road in 2018 and led Leeds to promotion to the top flight in 2020.

Speaking ahead of his side's opening league game against Manchester United on Saturday, the 66-year-old commended the owners for investing in training facilities and infrastructure.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically for the tools for a manager to prepare his players to be the ideal ones," said Bielsa, who guided Leeds to ninth place last season.

"Whether that be the pitches, the facilities, the technology, commodities for the work of the players and in this sense, I am very astounded by the conduct of the club."

Bielsa confirmed that defender Diego Llorente will miss the opening two weeks of the season through injury, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who arrived late for pre-season following his involvement with England at Euro 2020, could be in line for selection at Old Trafford on Saturday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru,Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

