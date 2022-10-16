Soccer-Leeds v Arsenal suspended for 38 minutes due to power cut

LEEDS : Sunday's Premier League match between Leeds United and table toppers Arsenal was suspended shortly after kickoff due to a power cut at Elland Road, with the match resuming after a 38-minute delay.

The power cut caused issues with the referees' communications systems, leaving them unable to talk to the VAR.

With no solution to the problem after 10 minutes, the referee spoke to both managers and asked the teams to return to the dressing room amid boos from the fans at the stadium.

The match resumed, with a little over a minute on the clock, after power was restored and the referee confirmed both VAR and goal line technology were up and running.