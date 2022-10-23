Soccer-Leicester maul Wolves to move out of relegation zone

WOLVERHAMPTON : Leicester City thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday for their first points away from home this season to move off the bottom of the standings and out of the relegation zone.

Back-to-back wins moved a clinical Leicester up to 16th in the standings while struggling Wolves fell to a fifth defeat in six games to drop to 19th as the home fans booed Steve Davis' side at the final whistle.

Wolves started brightly but it was Leicester who drew first blood when a clearance fell to skipper Youri Tielemans and the midfielder fired a volley from more than 20 yards out that arrowed into the top corner.

A buoyant Leicester side then cut open the Wolves defence 11 minutes later as Harvey Barnes played a one-two pass with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before firing a shot from an angle past goalkeeper Jose Sa to double the lead.

Leicester's top scorer James Maddison put the game to bed in the second half when he made room for himself at the edge of the box before whipping in a low shot past Sa for his sixth goal of the season, leaving Wolves deflated.

Brendan Rodgers' side completed the rout when they won the ball back from a sloppy Wolves side, with Timothy Castagne's uncontested cross turned in by Jamie Vardy as the 35-year-old striker scored their fourth goal and his first of the season.